Meghana Raj Announces Comeback Film on Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's Birthday

On late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s second birth anniversary, his wife Meghana Raj announced her comeback film. Meghana was five months pregnant with her first child when her husband passed away on June 7 following a massive heart attack. She has bagged the lead role in Vishal’s untitled film. It will be produced by her and Chiranjeevi’s close friend director Pannaga Bharana. In her latest interview, Meghana said that the upcoming flick is a thriller.

She took to Instagram to write, “No other day could have been better, no other team could have been better… ITS UR BIRTHDAY, ITS OUR DREAM … This is for YOU CHIRU! If not for Panna i dont know if i wld have even thought about this.. im truly home now… Its OFFICIAL… CAMERA… ROLLING… ACTION! 🎥"

Speaking to a leading daily, the actress said, “Pannaga had just told me that he wanted me to listen to a script. This story was so impressive that it lingered in my mind. It was then, a couple of days later, that he asked me to act in it. Since he is there and the script was apt, I felt this was the right one for me to get back in front of the screen." The film is expected to go on floors in a month.

Meghana gave birth to her son Raayan in October last year. Ever since Chiranveeji’s death, his family and fans supported Meghana through her journey as a single mother.

During a recent television interview, Meghana expressed how support from her late husband’s fans gave her a lot of strength.

She revealed that over the past year, Chiranjeevi’s fans have supported her and stood like a rock. Meghana also addressed his fans, requesting them to cherish their beloved actor, in their memories forever.

She said, “Many times, Chiru’s fans have helped me stay strong with their messages. Even college students have messaged me. They tell me that they had to bunk college to see if I posted updates on social media. His fans have been rock solid. Even on June 8, his fans lined up from our home to the entrance of the Kanakapura farm to bid goodbye to Chiru. That shows how much his fans love Chiru."

