Meghana Raj Blessed with Baby Boy, See Pics as Proud Uncle Dhruva Sarja Poses with Newborn

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj has been blessed with a baby boy. Proud uncle Dhruva Sarja made the happy announcement on social media on Thursday. Chiranjeevi had passed away in Bengaluru on June 7 this year at the age of 36.

Some happy pics of the Sarja family members with the newborn were shared on social media. Dhruva lovingly holds the boy in his arms as they seek Chiranjeevi's blessings.

Meghana made the happy announcement of expecting a baby on social media a few days after the death of her husband. She wrote "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side."

Now, the Sarja family has welcomed a baby boy. Earlier, a baby shower was also hosted by the family for Meghana. The loving moments from the celebrations had gone viral on social media.

There have been reports that Dhruva gifted Meghana and her son a Rs 10 lakh silver crib. A picture of Dhruva posing besides the adorable gift is also doing the rounds on social media. In the image, Dhruva is seen resting his arm on the silver crib as he poses all smiles for the camera.

The silver crib is replete with intricate details on the pillars. In the photo, their cousin Suraj Sarja can also be seen standing behind Dhruva in the shop, reported a website.

This is indeed a very thoughtful gift for a family member, which has also melted many hearts on social media.