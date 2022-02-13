Meghana Raj Bursts Into Tears as She Recalls Her Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's First Valentine's Day Gift to Her

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 8, 2020, at the age of 39, from a massive heart attack, shocking the entire film industry and fans. Since then, his wife, actress Meghana Raj, has been striving to stay strong and move on with her life. However, his absence has left a void in her life that will never be filled.

Meghana recently recalled her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s first Valentine’s Day gift on a reality show aired on Colors Kannada and couldn’t hold back her tears in his remembrance.

As seen in the video, the actress recalls receiving a black sling bag as a Valentine’s Day gift. She also revealed that he gave her a pearl necklace for their first wedding anniversary in 2019. It was an emotional moment for her because she remembered Chiru proposing to her on one knee. He also gave her a personalised frame, which she keeps next to her bed. However, when the producers played Chiranjeevi’s throwback music, she couldn’t stop crying.

In one of the throwback videos, Chiranjeevi Sarja expressed his love for Meghna in the sweetest way possible. He said, “Hi Meghana, you are really very very special. I feel so confident with you, words can’t describe. God bless you with lots of love, good health, fortune, prosperity, peace of mind and lots of money, I love you,"

Meghana responded immediately after hearing his message and said, “I wish this was true."

This clip from the reality show Dancing Champion will undoubtedly make the audience tear up.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi and Meghana got married on May 2, 2018. Meghana was five months pregnant when Chiranjeevi passed away due to a heart attack. Chiranjeevi and Meghana’s son Raayan Raj Sarja was born in October 2020.

