Meghana Raj on Being Accused of Not Missing Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja: 'Don't Have to Prove It'

Personal upheavals and misfortunes surrounded the life of actress Meghana Raj Sarja after she lost her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja back in June 2020. The South diva, who has played versatile roles in Tollywood, was pregnant at the time her partner suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. Just months after Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death, Meghana welcomed baby boy Raayan into her life. Now, in a recent interaction, the actress shared her views on if she is contemplating taking a break from social media owing to trolls and toxic comments.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Meghana Raj Sarja revealed that she has received tremendous support from fans via social media when she was going through her lowest point in life. Having said that, she also highlighted being harassed by trolls who accused her of not missing her late husband just because she was posting about positive things online.

One such incident took place recently when she shared a photo of her binge day on Instagram. She said, “Very recently, I had put up a post where I was eating something. It was my binge day. It was a random decision that I was going to put on social media and some random comment read, “You don’t remember Chiru at all.’”

The actress asserted that the negative response did not bother her because she doesn’t feel the need to justify her feeling to anyone. Meghana continued, “I was like I don’t have to prove it to you brother. I really don’t have to prove it to you whether I remember him or I think of him. It’s completely up to me.” The actress doesn’t want to quit social media because of a few bad apples. Moreover, she also revealed that her late husband wouldn’t have wanted her to take a break just because of trolling.

Meghana Raj Sarja is grieving in silence and is also learning to remain strong amidst her personal turmoils. Time and again, she takes to Instagram to express how much she misses her husband by sharing photos alongside him. In a previous post, the actress articulated that her love for Chiranjeevi Sarja is for eternity. She wrote, “You and me for eternity. There is just one like you, there will be none like you. You, Chiru the one and only. Love you.” Take a look at the photo here:

For those unaware, Meghana Raj Sarja and Chiranjeevi Sarja were in a 10-year-long relationship before they decided to get engaged in 2017. The couple got married on May 2, 2018, however, in an unfortunate turn of events, Chiranjeevi passed away two years later.

