Meghana Raj Remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on His 2nd Death Anniversary: You and Me for Eternity

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj Sarja took to social media to share an emotional post on her late husband’s second death anniversary. She shared a photo with the late actor where both of them can be seen dressed in traditional attire and twinning in beige. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “You and me … for eternity ♾ there never was one like you, and there will be none like you… YOU, CHIRU… the ONE and ONLY ❤️ LOVE YOU ❤️”

Take a look:

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who was a much-loved celebrity in the Kannada film industry, passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering a heart attack. The departed actor appeared in over fifteen films in the years he was active in the film industry.

Meghana was 6 months pregnant at the time of his death. She gave birth to their baby boy Rayaan Raj Sarja on the 22nd of October in the same year.

Last month, Meghana took her fans on a trip down memory lane by posting a photo of her with her late husband. Meghana posted an endearing morning selfie of her with her husband to pay tribute to the deceased and to mark their wedding anniversary.

The photo was taken in the morning when the couple were probably in the middle of their morning routine. Sarja was seen holding a coffee cup in one hand and a phone in the other while his wife’s hand was outstretched in an effort to take a selfie of them. She wrote down a note saying, “The only reason i will ever forgive god is because i know he needs your guidance to make sure he does the right thing to Raayan and me….Happy anniversary baby ma ❤️ #chiranjeevisarja.”

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj were in a relationship for almost a decade and tied the knot on 2nd May 2018. The couple had only been married for two years when Sarja passed away.

