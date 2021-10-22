Meghana Raj Remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on Son's Birthday: 'Chiru, Our Li'l Prince Is One Year Old'

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj on Friday shared a series of adorable photos with her son, Raayan Raj Sarja, to wish him his first birthday. Meghana also wrote a heartwarming note alongside the photos on Instagram. In the photos, Meghana can be seen cuddling Raayan and giving him a tight hug.

Remembering Chiranjeevi, Meghana wrote, “Our baby… Our world… our universe… our EVERYTHING! CHIRU… our lil prince is ONE YEAR OLD! I will squish him till he says ‘amma stop!’ And continue squishing him till he turns red wid embarrassment! Will smother him wid kisses till he rolls his eyes and says, ‘amma!’ And will continue smothering him with more kisses! I love u my baby child… ur growing up so so fast!! I wish we could just lay cuddled in each other’s arms for all eternity! HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAAYAN! Appa and amma love you!" (sic)

The actress, who gave birth to her and late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s son in October 2020, revealed the name of their baby via a nostalgic post in September. Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to cardiac arrest in June, last year. Meghana had shared a heartwarming video and announced their son’s name – Raayan Raj Sarja. The video features Chiranjeevi Sarja, who she referred to as “the king,” and added snippets from their wedding diaries.

The actress keeps sharing throwback photos with Chiranjeevi Sarja on Instagram. Meghana Raj’s send-off for her husband made fans cry. “An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul every time I see the door and you don’t walk in shouting Baby, I am home,” wrote Meghana, a few days after Chiranjeevi Sarja died.

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja got engaged in October 2017. The two got married a few months later, in May 2018.

