Meghana Raj Remembers Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on His First Death Anniversary

Monday marks the first death anniversary of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja who passed away on June 7, 2020, due to a heart attack. Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj was pregnant with their first child when the unfortunate incident happened last year. Now, a year later, Meghana with her son Junior Chiru is remembering her husband.

Speaking to Bangalore Times, Meghana, who also happens to be an actor, said that she will be taking her son to the farm that has her husband’s memorial. This will be the first time since his birth that Junior Chiru will be visiting the memorial. Meghana revealed that she wanted June 7 to be the first time that her son visits the place. The 31-year-old actress also told the daily that her family and friends have ensured that they remember Sarja as a source of happiness and someone who always looked out for them.

Talking about her son, Meghana said that even though Junior Chiru is only seven months old he is very much like his father and that is both adorable and annoying sometimes. She further said that she is glad that her son is like his father. Meghana described her son as one of the lasting legacies of her husband and someone whom she cherishes the most.

Besides her son, Meghana also mentioned how Sarja left her with the gift of amazing friends, who stand by her, no matter what. The actress told the daily how she used to complain during their early days of courtship when Sarja would turn up for dates with his friends. However, now that she looks back, she is glad that his group of friends got to know her since they have a lifetime commitment to her now. The group of Sarja’s friends who have now become Meghana’s friends is something that she will always be grateful for.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here