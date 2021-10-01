Meghana Raj Says Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's Fans Would 'Bunk' College to See If She Posted on Social Media

The loss of a partner for an expecting mother can be irreparable sometimes. Meghana Rajwas five months into her pregnancy when husband Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 last year. The young actor could not survive a massive heart attack. Since his demise, his wife Meghana has braved challenges at every step of the way. Last year, she welcomed a beautiful baby boy and named him Raayan Raj Sarja.

Meghana Raj Remembers Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on His First Death Anniversary

During a recent television interview, Meghana mentioned that her late husband’s fans have played a major role in her strength. She revealed that over the past one year, Chiranjeevi’s fans have supported her and stood like a rock. Meghana also addressed his fans, requesting them to cherish their beloved actor, in their memories forever.

She said, “Many times, Chiru’s fans have helped me stay strong with their messages. Even college students have messaged me. They tell me that they had to bunk college to see if I posted updates on social media. His fans have been rock solid. Even on June 8, his fans lined up from our home to the entrance of the Kanakapura farm to bid goodbye to Chiru. That shows how much his fans love Chiru."

Over the last several months, Meghana has taken her husband’s legacy ahead in nostalgic moments posted on social media. As a single parent, she talks about her experience and ordeals, often posting montages of her life’s most important snippets. In a heartfelt video, the actress revealed her son’s name recently and referred to Chiranjeevi as “the king.”

Meghana gave the first glimpse of her little bundle of joyin December on Instagram.

Last week, the actress marked an important milestone for her baby boy with another adorable post. She wrote, “11 months already? Growing up too soon Raayan. My dearest fans have always made sure they have celebrated every month along with us.”

Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja married in May 2018.

