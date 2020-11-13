Meghana Raj Talks About Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's Death for First Time: It's Impossible to Forget Pain

"No amount of time will be enough to overcome this pain but someday we must face reality," said sandalwood actress Meghana Raj as she spoke to the media for the first time after her husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's death in June this year. She was speaking to media after the cradle ceremony of the duo's son in Bengaluru.

"It is a new step, new form of happiness. I have a son and I am happy. I wanted to meet you all on this day and share the happiness. It is overwhelming," she said as she pointed to how the baby resembled her late husband who once said he is a phoenix.

"I don't know if I am strong or not. Many say I am strong. But I think some incidents just make you go blank, we don't think anything. Now my strength is my son. Everything is for him. I don't know about strength but the show must go on," said an emotional Meghana.

"It is impossible to forget pain, it will always be there but when I see my son, I feel like I should do everything Chiru wanted to do for our son. Otherwise I wont be doing justice to him. Chiru is a celebration. I should continue that, our son will continue that. Chiru didn't like sorrow, even in movies he would change scenes during movies if it's a sad scene. Everything related to him is a celebration. Even our son cries very little," she said.

She said she has had the constant support of her friends for the last five months including her close friends - Ananya and Nazriya Nazeen from the Malayalam film industry. Nazriya and her husband Fahadh Faasil also recently visited Meghana and her baby at the hospital.

"What people liked about Chiru was his personality. Not Chiru, the actor. He was known for his personality, not his movies. I want our son to be that way no matter in which field he is," said Meghana.

"We always argued over whether we would have a son or daughter. I wanted a daughter but he said we would have a son. I think he had an intuition. And after The Lion King released, he would say he would hold our son up and show the world from the hospital balcony just like Mufasa held up Simba in the movie," she recalled.

Meghana said her complete focus is on their son now but she would return to movies. Chiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7 after a cardiac arrest. The couple married in 2018 after being in a relationship for ten years.