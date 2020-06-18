Meghana Raj Writes a Heartbreaking Tribute For Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's untimely demise at the age of 39 due to a heart attack shocked not only the Kannada film industry but also the country as a whole. The actor was also expecting his first child with with wife, actor Meghana Raj. Now, nearly two weeks after his death Meghana has taken to Instagram to write a heartbreaking tribute for him.

In a lengthy post, Meghana wrote that the late actor was a piece of her soul. "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND - you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru," she wrote.

She also called him her guardian angel. "An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don't walk in shouting 'I am home.' There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a GUARDIAN ANGEL (sic)," she added.

Meghana, who is three months pregnant wrote about their unborn child. "You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me - a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this SWEET MIRACLE. I can't wait to bring you back to eacth, as our CHILD. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side."

"You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU (sic)," she concluded the post.

