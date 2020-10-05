Meghana Sarja Shares Photos of Baby Shower with Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's Cutout Beside Her

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in June, 2020, after suffering from cardiac arrest. The Kannada actor's death came as a shock to his family and the film industry. His wife Meghana Sarja is pregnant and hosted a baby shower recently in keeping with her late husband's wishes.

Meghana shared photos on Instagram from her baby shower and wrote how her husband wanted the baby shower to happen. In the photos, Meghana can be seen in a green Kanjeevaram saree, while her husband's cutout was placed next to her.

In the first photo, Meghana is seen posing with parents and Chiru's cutout. While in the second photo, she is seen cradling her baby bump and keeping a sweet smile.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "My two most special beings this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA."

Friends and celebs from the Kannada industry, fans and followers sent their love and good wishes for the actress , who was seen wearing traditional attire for the function. Meghana, who is in her third trimester of pregnancy, recently met with close friends of her parents from the industry over a special meal.

On his passing, Meghana had penned a heartbreaking note on her Instagram page. She wrote, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru."