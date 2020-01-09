Meghna Gulzar Denies Speculations of Rajkummar Rao Being Her First Choice for Chhapaak
Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Days before Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak’s released, rumours started making rounds that Rajkummar Rao was director Meghna Gulzar’s first choice instead of Vikrant Messy. Speaking to Bollywood life, Meghna Gulzar has refuted the rumours and called it a ‘media-created story.”
In the film, Deepika plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal and Vikrant essays the character of Alok Mehta, who is Laxmi’s partner.
"For me, as I said, I instinctively start thinking of my actor. Like, when we were writing the character of Malti and by the time we reached the end of the draft, I could only see Deepika. Same happened with Vikrant," said Meghna.
The Raazi director went on to add that she was waiting to work with Vikrant after watching him in A Death In The Gunj. "For me, he fit my character, who is a guy from North India, a social activist, kind of dismantled personality but with a warm emotional interior."
However, actor Rajkummar Rao had earlier revealed in an interview that he was the first choice for the role. “I didn't turn it down. Of course not! I loved that script but my dates were so messed up. I'm so looking forward to that film. I kept telling Meghna and Deepika that it's my loss,” Bollywood life quoted the actor as saying.
