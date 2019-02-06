Meghna Gulzar on Chhapaak: There’s an Uncanny Similarity Between the Survivor and Deepika Padukone

Welcome to the team @masseysahib !!!Thrilled to have you on board!!!❤️ https://t.co/E2Vlz6scjx — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 19, 2018

Meghna Gulzar's next film Chhapaak is on the life and struggles of Laxmi Agarwal, the poster girl of acid attack survivors in India. Curiously, Gulzar has chosen Deepika Padukone—one of Bollywood's most stunning actresses—to play the acid attack survivor.When asked about casting Padukone in the role during a Lit for Life 2019 event held recently in Chennai, Gulzar said, "You won't be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika," adding that the film will show people the havoc that violence can wreak in a person's life.On Padukone playing her on screen, Agarwal told Hindustan Times, "I am so happy that Deepika is playing the role. I have no right to judge her. How can I judge someone for something which I can't do? She has played wonderful characters on screen and I believe she will give her best."Talking about the film, Padukone—who will also be producing Chhapaak— earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer."Also starring Vikrant Massey as Padukone's partner, Chhapaak will begin filming in the third week of March.