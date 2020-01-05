Meghna Gulzar Would Love To Make A Popcorn Flick Like Simmba
Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film titled Chapaak is based on the account of an acid attack survivor.
Image: Instagram/ Meghna Gulzar
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, known for her remarkable films on real-life incidents such as Raazi and Talvar, is gearing up for her upcoming Chhapaak, an account of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Although Meghna is widely applauded for her hard-hitting, realistic dramas, she says she wouldn't mind making an over-the-top popcorn entertainer as Golmaal or Simmba.
"I do wish to make a comedy, I really would love to, because that takes talent. I do not think I have it right now in my mind! Also, I do not think I have the craft for it. But I would love to!" Meghna told IANS when we asked her if she would be interested in making a popcorn entertainer.
"I mean, look at the kind of visual it has when Ranveer Singh enters," she laughed, recalling Simmba.
Meghna's new film Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, releases on January 10.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leonardo DiCaprio Shares Greta Thunberg's Stance On Australia Fires
- Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Most Adorable Interactions of Deep-Veer on Social Media
- BIG News: Largest Specimen of World's Biggest Flower Found in Indonesia
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Officially Announced: Specifications, Features and More
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket