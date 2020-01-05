Take the pledge to vote

Meghna Gulzar Would Love To Make A Popcorn Flick Like Simmba

Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film titled Chapaak is based on the account of an acid attack survivor.

IANS

Updated:January 5, 2020, 10:14 AM IST
Meghna Gulzar Would Love To Make A Popcorn Flick Like Simmba
Image: Instagram/ Meghna Gulzar

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, known for her remarkable films on real-life incidents such as Raazi and Talvar, is gearing up for her upcoming Chhapaak, an account of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Although Meghna is widely applauded for her hard-hitting, realistic dramas, she says she wouldn't mind making an over-the-top popcorn entertainer as Golmaal or Simmba.

"I do wish to make a comedy, I really would love to, because that takes talent. I do not think I have it right now in my mind! Also, I do not think I have the craft for it. But I would love to!" Meghna told IANS when we asked her if she would be interested in making a popcorn entertainer.

"I mean, look at the kind of visual it has when Ranveer Singh enters," she laughed, recalling Simmba.

Meghna's new film Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, releases on January 10.

