Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak Gets a U Certificate from CBFC

Meghna Gulzar, whose upcoming film Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey said that getting a U certificate from the CBFC is an “immense validation”.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak Gets a U Certificate from CBFC
Meghna Gulzar, whose upcoming film Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey said that getting a U certificate from the CBFC is an “immense validation”.

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone in the lead, received a ‘U’ certificate and was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with no cuts.

The movie, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is slated to be released on January 10.

Meghna said getting a ‘U’ certificate is an “immense validation”, especially for a film like Chhapaak which could have been perceived as “difficult and graphic” due to its storyline.

“This validation by the CBFC, that everyone should be able to see this film, is a valuable encouragement for ‘Chhapaak’,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Deepika had to put on prosthetics to transform into an acid attack survivor, but Meghna said there was never a plan to tone down the film.

“However, from the onset, me and the entire team decided that Chhapaak must be a visually aesthetic experience otherwise it will undo the purpose of making this film.

“So we tread a very fine balance between not sugarcoating the reality and yet making it palatable for the viewers. And that’s the sensibility we all followed,” the director added.

Meghna, who has directed films like Raazi and Talvar, said she has been fortunate all her films have been passed without a cut.

“There may have been a dialogue here and there that had to be replaced. But no cuts were requested. It leads me to believe that, like the audience, even the censor board recognises the intent behind a film and its makers. And will not restrict a film’s creative expression, if the intent is honest and clear.

“Like any creative person, freedom of creative expression is important. But the responsibility that comes with that freedom is as important, if not more,” she added.

Chhapaak also features Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram