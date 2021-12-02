Mehak Chahal, Riddhima Pandit to Lead New Season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin

The next season of Ekta Kapoor’s superhit television series, Naagin, will start airing early next year. Recently, during the Bigg Boss 15 weekend ka vaar episode, Ekta Kapoor hinted at releasing the new season of the show and also revealed that the actor with the initial ‘M’ will be leading season 6.

Now as soon as the filmmaker created suspense around the name, fans started speculating on actresses with the initial ‘M’. Some said Mahima Makwana or Madhurima bent, whereas some named Mehak Chahal.

Meanwhile, according to the India Forum report, Mehak Chahal and Riddhima Pandit have been selected to spearhead the new season. Mehak participated in Colors TV stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty and Riddhima Pandit recently emerged as a contestant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar.

In the earlier Naagin series, Mouni Roy, Rashmi Desai, Nia Sharma, Adah Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan, and Karishma Tanna have entertained the audience as leading ladies. Now Mehak Chahal and Riddhima Pandit are all set to create some magic on the small screen.

With a successful 2021 coming to an end, Ekta Kapoor is going to start Naagin 6 from January 6 next year. However, the last season of this franchise was not as successful as the previous ones. Now Ekta is focused on making the sixth season a grand success.

It will be interesting to see Mehak Chahal, who performed dangerous stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Riddhima Pandit, who did a blast in Bigg Boss OTT work on this show.

