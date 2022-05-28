Mehboob Khan Death Anniversary: Best Movies by the Legendary Filmmaker

MEHBOOB KHAN DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Mehboob Khan, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers of all time. Yes, that is how he is still remembered by members of film fraternity and cine lovers. This versatile producer-director passed away on May 28 in 1964 due to a heart attack and this year marks his 57th death anniversary.

Mehboob Khan was best known for directing the famous film Mother India in 1957. He received two National Film Awards, as well as Filmfare Awards for Best Film and Best Director, for this fantastic creation. Moreover, Mehboob Khan produced several hit films while also establishing his own production company called Mehboob Production and later a film studio called Mehboob Studios, which is still quite popular in Bandra, in 1954.

On his death anniversary, let’s revisit some of his best films:

Elaan (1947)

This film ranked as the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 1947. This film is about Javed, who falls in love with Nazparvar, a woman who is a teacher to his mother. Directed by Mehboob Khan, this movie starred Surendra, Mohammad Afzal Rizvi, Munawwar Sultana and Leela Mishra. Anokhi Ada (1948)

This is a romantic drama directed by Mehboob Khan. The story was a romantic triangle where a traumatized beautiful woman loses her memory in a train accident and suffers from amnesia. This movie featured Naseem Basu, Surendra, and Prem Adib. Andaz (1949)

This is a Hindi musical drama film consisting of a love triangle starring legendary actors Dilip Kumar, Nargis, and V. H. Desai. In the film, Dilip (Dilip Kumar), loves Neena (Nargis), but she only sees him as a friend. Neena eventually marries Rajan. When he learns that Dilip once loved Neena, he misinterprets the situation. Aan (1952)

This is another hit film produced and directed by Mehboob Khan, starring Dilip Kumar, Nimmi, Prem Nath, etc. It was the most expensive Indian film ever made at that time. The plot revolves around King Shamsher Singh, who takes the throne and immediately begins a reign of terror and oppression. Mother India (1957)

This is an epic blockbuster directed by Mehboob Khan. This melodrama is about a brave woman who raises her son through many trials and tribulations while remaining true to her morals. This powerful Bollywood movie of the era featured Nargis, Sunil Dutt, and Rajendra Kumar.

