Mehmood Birth Anniversary: 5 Times Actor Won Heart With His Legendary Comic Timing

Mehmood Ali, generally known as Mehmood, was an Indian actor, director, and producer known best for his humorous performances in the Hindi cinema industry. Over the course of his four-decade career, he appeared in over 300 Hindi films with a slew of other performers. He was a major actor during the golden period of Indian cinema, and was well-liked and revered by viewers.

To honour the actor on his birth anniversary, September 29, here is a look at Mehmood’s comedy flicks that cemented his status as a comic.

Padosan - 1968

It is one of Mehmood’s must-see films that will make you leave laughing. He portrayed the character of a south Indian classical music teacher. In this film, Mehmood as Master Pillai, tutored music to Bindu, portrayed by Saira Banu. Mehmood produced Padosan in addition to performing the role.

Pyar Kiye Jaa - 1966

It’s one of Mehmood’s Bollywood films that many consider being a classic. Mehmood portrayed Atma, an ambitious filmmaker. Pyar Kiye Jaa earned him the Filmfare Award for finest performance in a comedic role for his portrayal of Atma. In the film, Mehmood asks his father (Om Prakash, another Bollywood icon) to bankroll a Hindi film that he would create under the label of Wah Wah Productions.

One of Mehmood’s finest comedic sequences is when he reads the script for his film project to his father.

Kunwara Baap - 1974

Mehmood was nominated for Filmfare Award for best performance in a comedic role for his work as Mahesh in Kunwara Baap. Mehmood created the film Kunwara Baap to increase awareness on polio education. He made the picture for his polio-stricken son, Macky Ali, who also stars in it. One of the finest ever scenes was when Mehmood was carrying his polio-stricken kid in the sport’s tournament and ran to the finish line.

Gumnaam - 1965

Gumnaam, a dramatization of Agatha Christie’s 1939 mystery book And Then There Were None, featured a multistar cast, but Mehmood’s Hum Kaale Hain Toh Kya Hua is etched in our memories. He was quite a show twirling with Helen. Gumnaam earned Mehmood the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Mehmood portrays the butler of an abandoned estate on an obscure island where seven individuals were trapped when their plane was forced to make an unexpected landing. The terror begins as they all begin to die one by one.

Bhoot Bangla - 1965

Mehmood’s directorial debut was Bhoot Bungla, a 1965 Bollywood horror comedy that was also produced by him. He played the part of Mohan Kumar, who somehow probes the threatening phone calls received by Rekha (Tanuja). The one-of-a-kind movie cemented Mehmood as a comedic force to be reckoned with.

