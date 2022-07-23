Mehmood Death Anniversary: Remembering the Comedian and Actor Through his Notable Works

MEHMOOD DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Saturday marks the 18th death anniversary of one of Hindi cinema’s notable actors Mehmood. Over a career spanning four decades, Mehmood worked in 300 movies and emerged as one of the highest paid actors who deployed his impeccable sense of humour. His talents were first spotted by noted filmmaker Guru Dutt. The actor passed away in 2004 in his sleep in Pennsylvania, US, where he had gone for treatment of cardiovascular heart disease after suffering from poor health over several years.

On his death anniversary we remember the Bollywood icon through his most memorable performances:

Padosan (1968)

Directed by Jyoti Swaroop, produced by Mehmood, NC Sippy and written by Rajendra Krishan, Padosan stars the actor as a South Indian music teacher Master Pillai. Mehmood made the character his own by adding his comedic style and sparring with Sunil Dutt as they both had a crush on Bindu, played by Saira Banu. The famous song Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar shows the chemistry shared by the three lead actors. Bombay to Goa (1972)

Mehmood played the role of a hilarious bus conductor in this movie that also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Aruna Irani. The movie takes place inside a bus heading from Mumbai to Goa and shows how different passengers come with their unique stories. Mehmood’s comedic timing will certainly leave you splits as you watch his character deal with all the passengers in the bus. The movie is directed by Mehmood and S Ramanathan. Bhoot Bungla (1965)

Before we had Bhool Bhulaiya, Mehmood introduced the Hindi cinema audience to the horror-comedy genre through Bhoot Bangala. Produced and directed by Mehmood, the film starred the actor as Mohan Kumar who investigates the threatening phone calls made to Rekha, a character played by actor Tanuja. Kunwara Baap (1974)

Directed by Mehmood, the movie was based on Charlie Chaplin’s film The Kid which had come out in 1921. Kunwara Baap was a film with a serious message about polio vaccination and Mehmood starred in the movie to add the much-needed comic relief. His performance in the film earned him a Filmfare nomination as Best Comic role.

