Mehmood's Sister, Veteran Actor-Dancer Minoo Mumtaz Passes Away in Canada

Veteran actor-dancer Minoo Mumtaz, aka Malikunnisa Ali, who is the sister of celebrated comedian-filmmaker Mehmood, has died in Toronto, Canada. Mumtaz was in her 80s when she passed away on Friday night at a city hospital following various health issues. Her younger brother Anwar Ali’s wife Mona Mathur Ali said the veteran actress was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“She was diagnosed with cancer a few days ago but that may not have been the reason for her demise, there were other health issues. She was in her cheerful best. We spoke to her ten days ago on video call, she looked lovely, groomed and beaming self," Ali told news agency PTI. She further added that Mumtaz would meet her counterparts including Saira Banu whenever she would visit the country.

Confirming the news, Anwar Ali wrote, “Regret to inform that my loving sister Minoo Mumtaz, passed away (in Canada) a few minutes ago… Deep gratitude to the film fraternity, press, media, fans, friends, for decades of love and adulation showered upon her".

Minoo Mumtaz made her acting debut with Sakhi Hateem and appeared in a popular song Jab raat hai aisi matwali from Mughal-E-Azam, Reshmi Salwar Kurta Jali Ka from Naya Daur, Sakhiya Aaj Mujhe Neend Nahin from Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Boojh Mera kya Maam Re from CID, among others.

Some of her other notable works include films like Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Taj Mahal, Ghoonghat, Insan Jaag Utha, Gazal, Aladin and Dharmaputra.

Mehmood Ali’s sister was remained Minoo from Malikunnisa by actress Meena Kumari, who was the legendary actor’s sister in law.

Minoo Mumtaz is survived by her husband S Ali Akbar, a son and three daughters.

(With Agency inputs)

