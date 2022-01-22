Mehndi Ceremony Video of Rohit Raut and Juilee Joglekar Goes Viral

Marathi Music director Rohit Raut and singer Juilee Joglekar are set to exchange vows on January 23. Pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. After having the Haldi ceremony, the couple recently had a Mehndi ceremony also. The photos and videos of the Mehndi ceremony are going viral and have left their fans in awe of the couple. The video has been shared by Marathi YouTube channel Rajshri Marathi on its Instagram page with the caption, “#Exclusive Rohilee Mehendi”

Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CY_sRGLlT6V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video gives a glimpse of the fun-filled Haldi ceremony. Fans are swooning over the video as Rohit and Juliee are seen dressed in traditional attire grooving on evergreen song O Balle Balle Ji Soniya De with their family and friends.

Not only this, Rohit and Juliee’s common friend and Indian Idol 12 contestant Nachiket Lele is also seen shaking his leg in the video. Nachiket is seen enjoying many of Rohit and Juliee’s pre-wedding events. As both of his friends are getting hitched, he is involved in every moment and is enthusiastically participating in all the wedding programs.

After dating each other for eight long years, Rohit and Juilee will tie the knot. The soon-to-be newly-wed couple had made their relationship official a long time back. They often paint social media red with romantic photos and captions dedicated to each other.

Rohit Raut and Juilee Joglekar first met on the sets of the singing competition show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. From there, their friendship turned into a relationship.

Juilee is a new generation singer. Juliee and Rohit, both have huge social media fan following. Moreover, Juliee also owns a YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Rohit with a huge social media fan following is also popular among women.

