Mehr is Helping Dad Angad Bedi Walk After Knee Surgery, See Adorable Video

It was only recently reported that actor Angad Bedi underwent a knee surgery at a hospital in Mumbai after he suffered injury while shooting for his upcoming web series MumBhai.

In MumBhai, an ALT Balaji show, Angad will play the role of a cop, Bhaskar Shetty. He has been preparing for his role of a Mumbai police officer in the series by spending time with senior cops of the Mumbai Police Force. The story of MumBhai is set in the nineties and Angad has also met policemen who were in service in the city around that time, to understand their first-hand experiences.

Meanwhile, after undergoing operation in the knee, Angad has now returned home and is taking the help of a walker to move around during his rehabilitation days. However, the one who has turned out to support Angad during this time is his little daughter Mehr who was seen encouraging Angad as he walked at his residence after his surgery.

Angad posted an adorable video of Mehr as she helped and seemingly encouraged him in walking. The candid video of the father-daughter is winning hearts of many on social media. Check out the boomerang video below.

Apart from MumBhai, Angad will also be seen in Bollywood film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

