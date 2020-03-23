Meiyang Chang Shares Ordeal of Racial Discrimination Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian Idol fame Meiyang Chang has shared his ordeal of facing racial discrimination amid the coronavirus spread. Meiyang took to Instagram stories to share a screenshot of his comments segment in which random users have called him ‘coronavirus’.

Emphasising on the racism he has faced after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the host of various reality shows told ETimes that this is not his first experience as India as a country is ‘casually racist’.

He said, “I have been called Chinese and Nepali in the past. I feel that as a country, we are casually racist, be it on the basis of colour, caste, or ethnicity."

Meiyang, also further mentions how the COVID-19 outbreak has led to people calling those belonging to north-eastern states as ‘coronavirus’.

Describing a recent incident that he faced, the Indian Premier League host told an entertainment website, “I go for a jog every day near my house in Mumbai. The other day, two guys sped past me on a bike, screaming ‘corona’ and laughing. I wanted to scream back and hurl the choicest of gaalis, but I didn’t see any point in it. How do you punish people for their stupidity or ignorance? Over the years, I have become used to these comments and yes, they are hurtful. I try to move on and be optimistic, but it does affect you”.

He also added that his friends too have been teasing him after the coronavirus outbreak but it is known that they do not intend to harm or hurt. The main issue arises when unknown people pass such remarks with malicious intention.

