Mel Gibson Suffered From Covid-19 in April, Was Hospitalised For A Week: Representatives

In another case of high-profile celebrities contracting Covid-19, the representatives of Mel Gibson said that the Oscar-winning filmmaker and Hollywood actor was hospitalised for a week in April after being tested positive. Mel Gibson is best known for Braveheart and Hacksaw Ridge, both of which won Academy awards.

Speaking to Daily Telegraph, his representative said, “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

Among Hollywood royalty, the first celebrities to contract Covid-19 were Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The couple was in Australia, where Hanks was filming for the untitled Elvis Presley biopic by Baz Luhrmann. They had taken to Instagram to announce their diagnosis.

In India too, megastars Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan contracted Covid-19. On July 11, 2020, Amitabh and Abhishek took to Twitter to announce their diagnosis.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were diagnosed later after their swab tests came out positive. The family has been admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.