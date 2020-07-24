MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Mel Gibson Suffered From Covid-19 in April, Was Hospitalised For A Week: Representatives

Mel Gibson

Academy-award winner filmmaker and actor Mel Gibson had contracted Coronavirus in April and spent a week at the hospital, his representatives revealed recently.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
In another case of high-profile celebrities contracting Covid-19, the representatives of Mel Gibson said that the Oscar-winning filmmaker and Hollywood actor was hospitalised for a week in April after being tested positive. Mel Gibson is best known for Braveheart and Hacksaw Ridge, both of which won Academy awards.

Speaking to Daily Telegraph, his representative said, “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

Among Hollywood royalty, the first celebrities to contract Covid-19 were Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The couple was in Australia, where Hanks was filming for the untitled Elvis Presley biopic by Baz Luhrmann. They had taken to Instagram to announce their diagnosis.

In India too, megastars Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan contracted Covid-19. On July 11, 2020, Amitabh and Abhishek took to Twitter to announce their diagnosis.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were diagnosed later after their swab tests came out positive. The family has been admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.

