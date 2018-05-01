English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mel Gibson Tapped To Direct Upcoming World War II Film
Mel Gibson might also star in The Six Billion Dollar Man along with actor Mark Wahlberg
Image courtesy: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor-director Mel Gibson will direct World War II drama Destroyer.
This will be his first directorial since he received an Oscar nomination for the 2016 film Hacksaw Ridge, reports variety.com.
Destroyer is being produced at Gianni Nunnari's Hollywood Gang Productions. It's based on the John Wukovits book Hell From the Heavens: The Epic Story of the USS Laffey and World War II's Greatest Kamikaze Attack.
Rosalind Ross wrote the script, which centers on the Battle of Okinawa in April 1945 when the ship withstood multiple kamikaze attacks and earned the nickname The Ship That Would Not Die. Wukovitz used personal interviews with survivors, the memoirs of crew members and sailors' wartime correspondence to construct the story.
Gibson might also star in The Six Billion Dollar Man along with actor Mark Wahlberg.
