English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Melas' Can be Hazardous: Twinkle Khanna's Pun on Coronavirus is Winning the Internet

'Melas' Can be Hazardous: Twinkle Khanna's Pun on Coronavirus is Winning the Internet

Twinkle Khanna never leaves a chance to tickle the funny bone. Recently the actress turned author took a jibe at her film Mela with a piece of precautionary advice on coronavirus spread.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
Share this:

Twinkle Khanna never leaves a chance to tickle the funny bone. Recently the actress turned author took a jibe at her film Mela with a piece of precautionary advice on coronavirus spread.

Responding to historian and writer Ramchandra Guha's a tweet, where he mentioned that amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ram Navami mela in Ayodhya ‘must be stopped’, Twinkle wrote, "Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :)"

She was referring to her 2000 film Mela. Co-starring Aamir Khan, the film is said to be one of the biggest flops of that year.

Lauding Twinkle for her humour, filmmakers Atul Kasbekar and Nikhil Advani dropped laughing emojis at her tweet. Twitteratti too found her tweet amusing and responded with the same wit. While one of the users wrote, "On a serious note. Please apologize to nation for that movie. It was worse than corona. It's never too late," another commented, "Amazing self deprecating humour. Much appreciated :), it was indeed a torture."

Meanwhile, in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Twinkle is spending time with her family.

Recently, she shared a picture with her daughter Nitara on Twitter. The caption reads, "Nothing better than lying down next to each other,engrossed in our own book,but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy, to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time, was overwhelming. #MeAndMine #loveinthetimeofcorona."

She had also suggested that people should use this time to think about what they actually want in life.

Read: Twinkle Khanna's Way to Cope with Coronavirus Scare is to Spend Time Reading Books with Daughter Nitara

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story