'Melas' Can be Hazardous: Twinkle Khanna's Pun on Coronavirus is Winning the Internet

Twinkle Khanna never leaves a chance to tickle the funny bone. Recently the actress turned author took a jibe at her film Mela with a piece of precautionary advice on coronavirus spread.

Responding to historian and writer Ramchandra Guha's a tweet, where he mentioned that amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ram Navami mela in Ayodhya ‘must be stopped’, Twinkle wrote, "Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :)"

She was referring to her 2000 film Mela. Co-starring Aamir Khan, the film is said to be one of the biggest flops of that year.

Lauding Twinkle for her humour, filmmakers Atul Kasbekar and Nikhil Advani dropped laughing emojis at her tweet. Twitteratti too found her tweet amusing and responded with the same wit. While one of the users wrote, "On a serious note. Please apologize to nation for that movie. It was worse than corona. It's never too late," another commented, "Amazing self deprecating humour. Much appreciated :), it was indeed a torture."

Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :) https://t.co/kSFxWl6t2u — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Twinkle is spending time with her family.

Recently, she shared a picture with her daughter Nitara on Twitter. The caption reads, "Nothing better than lying down next to each other,engrossed in our own book,but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy, to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time, was overwhelming. #MeAndMine #loveinthetimeofcorona."

She had also suggested that people should use this time to think about what they actually want in life.

