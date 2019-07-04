Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Melisandre Actress Carice van Houten Says Game of Thrones Cut Down on Nudity Following #MeToo Movement

Carice van Houten revealed, in an interview with a foreign publication, that nudity in 'Game of Thrones' got impacted because of the #MeToo movement.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
Melisandre Actress Carice van Houten Says Game of Thrones Cut Down on Nudity Following #MeToo Movement
Image of Carice van Houten, courtesy of Instagram
Dutch actress and singer Carice van Houten, who played the role of Melisandre or the Red Priestess in HBO's long running fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, claimed in an interview with a foreign publication that the series cut down on the nudity following the #MeToo movement.

For those who have followed the series will know that GoT featured scenes that showed its characters, both male and female, in all sorts of raunchy scenes, at times showing fully naked characters involved in various sexual acts. Van Houten herself had some explicit scenes, covering various seasons.

Describing her experience about the nudity in GoT Van Houten told Deadline that it did feel uncomfortable to be the "only one undressed on set". She further added, "The times have changed in many ways. Back then, it was all a little overwhelming. No one forced me into anything, but in hindsight I might have been a little more cautious with it."

About the #MeToo movement impacting nudity in GoT over the seasons, Van Houten agreed with the interviewer, who asked her whether the reduction in nudity on GoT was a reaction to that changing climate. She responded by saying, "It also showed that you don’t need it."

A prequel to GoT is currently in development, with Jane Goldman and George RR Martin collaborating as writers and creators. The prequel series will chronicle the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, according to the official logline of the show.

Read: Lara Dutta Gets A Hang of How It's Like to be in Game of Thrones, See Pics

Follow @News18Movies for more

