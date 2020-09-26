Melissa Benoist Welcomes First Baby With Chris Wood

Los Angeles: “Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist and her husband Chris Wood have announced the birth of their first child. The 31-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, saying that they have named the baby boy Huxley Robert Wood.

Benoist also posted a snapshot that showed her newborn’s hand resting against her fingers. “Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago and this little boy is everything,” she captioned the photo.

Sharing the same snapshot, 32-year-old Wood wrote, “Our son was born his name is Huxley he’s amazing. And no it’s probably none of your business xo brb see you in 18 years.” The couple met on the sets of “Supergirl” in 2016 and started dating soon after.They tied the knot on September 1, 2019, exchanging vows during an intimate wedding ceremony in Ojai, California.

Benoist was previously married to her former “Glee”co-starBlake Jenner, from 2015 to 2017.