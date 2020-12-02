Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Reunite For Netflix Series 'God's Favorite Idiot'

Los Angeles: Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone are teaming up once again for a new Netflix comedy series. Titled “God’s Favorite Idiot”, the show has been created by Falcone and mark the couple’s sixth collaboration. It revolves around a mid-level tech support employee, Clark Thompson (Falcone), who finds love with co-worker Amily Luck at the exact same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. There’s also roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse. The streamer has gone straight-to-series on the comedy, with an order for 16 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael McDonald, who has frequently collaborated with the pair, will direct and executive produce alongside McCarthy and Falcone. The couple have collaborated numerous times in the past, working on films such as “Bridesmaids”, “Tammy”, “The Boss”, “Life of the Party” and “Superintelligence”. McCarthy and Falcone most recently completed production on the Netflix film “Thunder Force”.