Melvin Louis Alleges That Sana Khan Is 'Playing A Victim', Shares Call Recordings

The ugly breakup story of actress Sana Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis has gotten dirtier. Recently, Melvin shared a voice note of an argument between the two, alleging that it’s all a plan to bring a bad name on him.

The voice is presumably of Sana and Melvin. The female voice is heard saying, “I have to humiliate you! The point is, to feel better, publicly!”

The male voice then responds, "I am very sure that that is your intention”, and seconds later, the female voice continues, "yeah, yeah, that is my intention."

The male voice continues, “Because you are wondering now what? Abhi how will I go and correct my image out there. Why have I left Melvin? Let me say that he is gone out there and he is cheated on me. Is that your plan?”

The female voice replies, “Yeah, Yeah that is my plan?”

Melvin also shared an elaborate caption with the same where he has put more allegations on him. It reads, “You mocked me ! You mocked my race and my skin color ! You mocked my family ! You mocked my most favourite people with disgusting allegations ! You did your best ! I hope you feel better now PUBLICLY ! #MenAreVictimsToo #YouAskedForIt #NotGuilty #BulaatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi . P.S : For all those who didn’t judge too quick or jump to make quick conclusions, I remember your names and you have my respect ! Thank you for not judging a book by its cover #LoveAndRespectToAll #PooraAudioNoteSunogeTohGirJaaoge #BasAbhiDoneZyadaDramaNahi”

Sana Khan had confirmed parting ways with the celebrity choreographer in February and spoken about the same on various platforms. In the interviews, Sana has alleged that Melvin cheated on her often even while she chose to ignore her philandering ways. "Initially, everything went on smoothly, but soon, we started fighting over petty issues. But that’s normal in every relationship. However, eight months down the line, I started hearing tales of his philandering ways and cheating from others, but he would tell me that they were jealous."

She added, "A few days ago, I felt that he was up to something. Since I had my doubts, I took his mobile phone, which he snatched back from me and started deleting messages. That’s when I realised that whatever people told me about him was true, and I ended the relationship. I have come to know that he has already moved on with somebody else. I know who the girl is, but it’s not right on my part to reveal her name."

