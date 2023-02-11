South superstar Rajinikanth is a living legend. Born in December 1950 in Bengaluru as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, he is an actor, screenwriter and producer. He has worked in several Hindi, Tamil Telugu, and Bengali films for the last several decades. From Mullum Malarum and Thalapathi to Baasha and Sivaji, Rajinikanth played a main role in many other films. His movies have also been remade in several other Indian languages. This goes on to show how impactful his films have been, not only for people in general but filmmakers in particular. The veteran actor has received several prestigious awards like the DadaSaheb Phalke Award in 2019 for his contribution to Indian cinema. His fan-following knows no bounds. Recently, one of his ardent followers threw a party in appreciation of the actor.

The man named Ravi has worked as Vellore District Secretary of Rajinikanth’s fan club association, People’s Forum. Ravi, who is from Tamil Nadu’s Sholingur, has been doing welfare assistance in the star’s name for several years now. Prior to this appreciation party, he organised several conferences in praise of the widely-acclaimed actor.

A few years ago, in 2017, he organised a festival in Sholingur called ‘Malarattum Humanity,’ in which fans from around Tamil Nadu participated. The fans, who had lost their livelihood, were provided welfare aid. He plans to organise a grand function next month on March 26 at Nandanam YMCA ground in Chennai. Besides a felicitation of the famed actor on the occasion, welfare assistance as usual will be provided to Rajini fans. For organising this event, permission has been obtained from Rajinikanth himself.

The administrators of the Rajinikanth fan club in Tamil Nadu have been consulted and invited to the function as well. As most of the functions include welfare assistance, efforts are on to identify Rajini fans who need help. Many of the superstar’s friends are expected to attend the event. As for the title of the festival, celebrities from Tamil cinema will be making it public in the coming days.

