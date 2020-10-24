Mirzapur 2: 'Kaleen Bhaiyya' and 'Guddu Pandit' are Hit Meme Material

Mirzapur season 2 is here with guns, gore and punchy one-liners and so is the season of raining memes. Season one ended with the death of two important characters -- Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) -- and the new season is all about revenge. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Golu (Shweta Tripathi) and Dimpy (Harshita Gaur) locking horns with Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna Tripathi( Divyendu Sharma) has got fans much excited.

And, when they were almost done using Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu and Munna for their meme fest, Amazon Prime Video's crime thriller served them with a new set of raunchy dialogues. Here are some of the best memes and jokes on Mirzapur 2.

When Mom asks you to Change the channel as she wants to see Balika Vadhu at the Time of IPL:#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/oirqqDBnG7 — Manvansh Singh (@PhoenixMemes13) October 23, 2020

Relatives : Beta tumhare to 10th mei itne ache percent the, 12th mei Talent khatam ho gya kya? Me:#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/fVEbYC1V7P — Manvansh Singh (@PhoenixMemes13) October 23, 2020

#Mirzapur2 When you binge mirzapur within 10 hours of it's release 👀 pic.twitter.com/BAoc8Gq3RO — 👑 अमर गौतम 👑 (@amargautam909) October 23, 2020

Me After Watching 1 episode of mirzapur 🔥 #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/jEDx3UY3mG — Waseem (@Waseem14080727) October 23, 2020

Set in Uttar Pradesh, the second season also features Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar.

In our review of Mirzapur 2, film critic Rohit Vats has said, "Mirzapur 2 delivers the fun it promised. They fight, you enjoy, end of the story. There is nothing to take back except remembering a few punchlines and using them on your friends. And if you take Mirazpur seriously and think of it as a pertinent comment on UP’s socio-political conditions then you might need a counselling session with Kaleen Bhaiyya. He might ask you to test his home-made pistols!"

