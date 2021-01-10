Memes Go Viral as Mouni Roy's Pics Mistakenly Feature on NSE India's Social Media Post

Mouni Roy's pictures featured on NSE India's official Twitter handle recently. The reason for the same was unknown but realising the blunder, the social media team took down the post instantly and later clarified on the matter with a follow up tweet.

Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) January 9, 2021

However, the tweet featuring Mouni's pics had been shared on social media several times by then and many memes also followed.

Achha toh ye mtlb hota h "Stock of the day" ka #nseindia #StocksToWatch pic.twitter.com/ob8t9qg7Qw — Tanuj Kataria (@Tanujkataria) January 9, 2021

When notice period employees don't get enough compensation.#nseindia pic.twitter.com/S1DdEZcams — Piyush Jha (@AsliGyaan) January 9, 2021

Market thora kya uchal mara, NSE turned into full masti baji mood Yesab kya kar rahe ho @ashishchauhan sahab !!#nseindia #NSE pic.twitter.com/Pysp4c4gvT — Soumesh Banerjee (@soumeshbanerjee) January 9, 2021

Mouni is a social media sensation, whose pictures and videos often go viral. The actress slays the internet with her dazzling photos every now and then. On the movies front, she will seen in a prominent role in Brahmastra-Part I with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.