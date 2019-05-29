Memes on Tamil Film Character Neasamani's Onscreen Injury Go Viral, Twitter Prays for Him IRL
#Pray_for_Neasamani became the number one trend on Twitter after users started praying for the onscreen injury of Tamil actor Vadivelu in real life.
A still from the Tamil movie Friends. Image: Twitter
Clips from Friends, directed by Siddique, have often been used for memes on social media, carrying messages about current affairs and social issues in order to connect with the social media users. But they were taken to a whole new level where Twitter and Facebook users exaggerated the movie scene as a real life incident, pretending that Contractor Neasamani was a real life character.
Before you go into a facepalm moment, here's some more details about what went down exactly. It all started here:
It’s all started here 👇— Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) May 29, 2019
And can you believe that #Pray_for_Neasamani is trending No1 on Twitter, right now. pic.twitter.com/8WATacDXK5
This social media user was kind enough to explain what set Twitter on fire suddenly.
For those who aren't aware, it is a ref to Nesamani, a character by Vadivelu who played the role of a painting contractor in the 2001 movie 'Friends'. In the movie, there is a scene where Nesamani gets hurt when a hammer was accidentally dropped on his head.#Pray_for_Neasamani— Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) May 29, 2019
Today, all of a sudden, those Facebook comments triggered another social media sensation, with people tweeting in solidarity for Nesamani and what happened to him !!— Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) May 29, 2019
Social media is really a funny place :)#Pray_for_Neasamani #PrayForNesamani pic.twitter.com/BzMgno00C8
Soon, all of internet came together to worry about the well-being of this fictional character. Updates about his health condition were enthusiastically shared.
#Pray_for_Neasamani get well soon Nesamani 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6hqhOrIYhZ— #Pray_for_Neasamani (@aahaan_memes) May 29, 2019
The footage has been released.!— Vignesh Elango (@vigneshelango28) May 29, 2019
It’s horrible and we are pretty much worried about his condition now 😑 wishing him speedy recovery 🙏🏽 #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/T7DyyCXHCh
Contractor Neasamani being treated by renowned surgeon Dr.Omapodi #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/lKdVbZZtqS— Silpa Kumar (@Marakattai) May 29, 2019
The Avengers were brought in, too.
Avengers tribute to Contractor Nesamani🙏🏻#Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/SdA9DyfNLv— Hariharan (@haranmahi77) May 29, 2019
One meme said that the passport of the person who dropped the hammer on Nesamani had been blocked.
Krishnamurthy passport block by Govt, soon he will arrest by police 🚨 #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/W1SXYGmYwL pic.twitter.com/L5kuZo3kfN— sathish dk (@dksathish392) May 29, 2019
Watch the clip in question from the film, that led to the meme fest on Twitter.
