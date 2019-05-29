Memes on Tamil Film Character Neasamani's Onscreen Injury Go Viral, Twitter Prays for Him IRL

It’s all started here 👇



And can you believe that #Pray_for_Neasamani is trending No1 on Twitter, right now. pic.twitter.com/8WATacDXK5 — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) May 29, 2019

For those who aren't aware, it is a ref to Nesamani, a character by Vadivelu who played the role of a painting contractor in the 2001 movie 'Friends'. In the movie, there is a scene where Nesamani gets hurt when a hammer was accidentally dropped on his head.#Pray_for_Neasamani — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) May 29, 2019

Today, all of a sudden, those Facebook comments triggered another social media sensation, with people tweeting in solidarity for Nesamani and what happened to him !!

Social media is really a funny place :)#Pray_for_Neasamani #PrayForNesamani pic.twitter.com/BzMgno00C8 — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) May 29, 2019

The footage has been released.!

It’s horrible and we are pretty much worried about his condition now 😑 wishing him speedy recovery 🙏🏽 #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/T7DyyCXHCh — Vignesh Elango (@vigneshelango28) May 29, 2019

Contractor Neasamani being treated by renowned surgeon Dr.Omapodi #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/lKdVbZZtqS — Silpa Kumar (@Marakattai) May 29, 2019

Krishnamurthy passport block by Govt, soon he will arrest by police 🚨 #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/W1SXYGmYwL pic.twitter.com/L5kuZo3kfN — sathish dk (@dksathish392) May 29, 2019

Film actor Vadivelu is one of the popular faces used in Tamil memes. On Wednesday, a meme featuring the actor from his 2001 romantic comedy Friends went viral on Twitter. In the film, the actor played the role of a contractor called Neasamani, who gets hit by a hammer in one scene. One user used that incident from the film as a reference to explain a type of hammer on Twitter, and soon many assumed that Nesamani was a person injured in real life. #Pray_for_Neasamani was born and soon became the number one trend on Twitter.Clips from Friends, directed by Siddique, have often been used for memes on social media, carrying messages about current affairs and social issues in order to connect with the social media users. But they were taken to a whole new level where Twitter and Facebook users exaggerated the movie scene as a real life incident, pretending that Contractor Neasamani was a real life character.Before you go into a facepalm moment, here's some more details about what went down exactly. It all started here:This social media user was kind enough to explain what set Twitter on fire suddenly.Soon, all of internet came together to worry about the well-being of this fictional character. Updates about his health condition were enthusiastically shared.The Avengers were brought in, too.One meme said that the passport of the person who dropped the hammer on Nesamani had been blocked.Watch the clip in question from the film, that led to the meme fest on Twitter.