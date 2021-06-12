MemeTheFamilyMan Trends on Twitter as Netizens Turn Scenes From the Series Into Hilarious Memes

Besides engaging its audience with the intriguing story of Srikant Tiwari — undercover security agent played by Manoj Bajpayee -Amazon Prime’s The Family Man Season 2 has given the Indian Twitter users a treasure trove of memes. Apart from netizens using scenes from the series to depict several hilarious situations, official state police departments have also jumped in to raise awareness regarding serious social issues through these memes.

Under the hashtag MemeTheFamilyMan, netizens are going all-in with their creativity picking up their favourite scenes and turning them into tickling memes. Viewers have surely developed a liking towards the character of Chellam Sir played by actor Uday Mahesh.

This tweet shows how seeking Chellam sir’s advice regarding any life problem is better than deciding yourself, while others hailed him as the human version of Google. Another meme shared by a user on Twitter showed how even American billionaire Elon Musk may seek Chellam sir’s advice for basic matters like what to tweet.

#MemeTheFamilyManFor Srikant Chellam sir is like Google: pic.twitter.com/Zc7gubdrYN— Vivek Bhardwaj (@thebhrdwaj) June 12, 2021

Chellam sir’s dialogue, “You have broken the protocol,” also inspired many netizens to add different scenarios under which it sounded absolutely true.

When my friend submits the assignment before due date.#MemeTheFamilyMan pic.twitter.com/TagkR6pcLv— Surajsingh Kushwah (@surajsingh018) June 12, 2021

When I am without ticket and I see the TC from a distance #MemeTheFamilyMan #TheFamilyManOnPrime pic.twitter.com/9lKo1ZJmKH— Rayan Rego (@RegoRayan) June 12, 2021

For some users, the relationship of Srikant and his wife Suchitra (played by Priyamani) was also quite relatable which again inspired a series of memes.

#MemeTheFamilyMan My Relatives - Find a job and get married soon! Depressed me- pic.twitter.com/UVx39jU0ti— Barat (@BaratCR7) June 12, 2021

This scene from the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Amazon Prime series was also turned into a subject of several memes. This scene was used to describe how people avoid eye contact when they are not wearing a face mask in public and see policemen nearby.

When you are leaving your office at 5 and your boss is in lift loby #MemeTheFamilyMan pic.twitter.com/WJszx2VaZO— मारवाड़ी काको (@Marwadi_kako) June 12, 2021

when you see police checking without mask and doing challan #MemeTheFamilyMan pic.twitter.com/AWJwFAvvsc— yaduvendrassss (@yaduvendrassss) June 12, 2021

When you and your friends are not wearing mask and see the cops #MemeTheFamilyMan pic.twitter.com/fgT931eAvR— Sarvesh Patil (@awesome16212817) June 12, 2021

For some users, the scene where Srikant confronts his so-called boss at the corporate firm was one of the most satisfying ones. Some even used the scene to describe a few real-life scenarios that came to their mind.

The Family Man season 2 was made available for streaming on Amazon Prime last week. The series also stars Samantha Akkineni in a pivotal role as Bajpayee reprises his much-loved character of Srikant Tiwari.

