Memoir My Way Of Capturing The Experiences Of Common Man For Posterity, Says Sonu Sood

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who transformed from a reel-to-real hero for thousands of migrants as he helped them reach home during the lockdown and even find jobs through his charitable initiatives, says his memoir “I Am No Messiah” is his way of chronicling the experiences of the masses when life came to a standstill courtesy the coronavirus pandemic. Sood was catapulted to national fame as he came forward to help stranded and jobless migrants during the over two month-long lockdown from March 25, 2020 as the country’s poor poured out of cities and took to highways to reach their home, sometimes covering the journey of thousand miles on foot.

Moved by their plight, Sood and his team launched an initiative to help these workers in Mumbai and different parts of the country. He also introduced Pravasi Rojgar app for job seekers and launched e-rickshaws to the underprivileged. Looking back, the “Dabangg” star said, his interactions with the people changed the way he looked at life and inspired the memoir, which he has penned with Meena K Iyer.

It (lockdown) changed my outlook towards life. I will always remember 2020 as a year when we all tried to be the best versions of ourselves. It (memoir) was my way of capturing those moments for posterity. The memoir is extremely special. Right from the time when I began penning down my experiences to the time when it released a while back, every moment has been special, Sood told .