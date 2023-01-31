Kannada actor Kichchha Sudeep has a huge fan base transcending beyond the borders of Karnataka. With pan-India films like Vikrant Rona and SS Rajamouli’s Eega, which was released in Hindi as Makkhi, Kiccha has carved a distinct identity for himself. Kiccha Sudeep has also been part of the blockbuster hit Baahubali: The Beginning in a cameo appearance. The actor, though, predominantly appears in Kannada films and recently completed 27 years in the industry. Sudeep debuted with the Kannada film Thayavva 27 years ago although it was not the first film he signed. His previous two projects were abandoned midway and although Thayavva was a box office failure, Sudeep’s performance was noticed.

The actor shared a note on completing 27 years in the business of entertainment, thanking his fans, as well as the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu industries for believing in him. He called his journey memorable.

“It’s surely been a memorable journey. Glad that I have managed to survive these 27 years in the field of Cinema with so many awesome talents all around. Want to thank all those wonderful talents for having inspired me to do better and deliver to the best of my ability. I take a bow to all u frnzz for having my back each and every time," he wrote.

“I feel blessed and so dearly loved.Wanna thank KFI for having given me the opportunities. It will be incomplete if i wouldn’t thank Hindi,Tamil, & Telugu fraternities for believing in me," he concluded.

For Kiccha Sudeep, the 2001 film Huchcha was the breakthrough, turning out to be a massive success. The film was also pivotal to his career as the name of the character he played in the film, Kichcha, was added as a prefix to his name. The film was a remake of the Tamil film Sethu starring Vikram.

He soon started working in a slew of movies and established himself as one of the leading figures in Kannada cinema. He is one of the highest-paid actors of Kannada Cinema and is one of the first Kannada actors to be listed in the Forbes list of top 100 celebrities of India since 2013. Sudeep has also starred in Hindi films like Rann and Dabangg 3.

