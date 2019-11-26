Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Memories of 26/11 Mumbai Attack: How Bollywood Captured the Threat in Storyline

On the 11th year of the deadly attack, here is a look at all the movies that you can watch to remember your loved ones.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Memories of 26/11 Mumbai Attack: How Bollywood Captured the Threat in Storyline
stills from 'Hotel Mumbai' and 'Shahid'

November 26, 2019 marks 11 years of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Known as one of the most ghastly attacks of modern Indian history, the 26/11 attack shook Mumbai for four days. Back in 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorists found their way to Mumbai and gunned down over 160 people. While nine of the ten terrorists were killed, one of them, Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, was arrested and finally executed in November 2012.

The incident has been captured well in the movies and books, to talk about the failures that led to such a breach in security. On the 11th year of the deadly attack, here is a look at all the movies that you can watch:

Hotel Mumbai

Released recently, the movie is directed by Anthony Maras. The movie is inspired by the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai, which is about the 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India. The film stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar, Nagesh Bhosle and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

The Attacks Of 26/11

Released in 2013, Ram Gopal Varma's movie is perhaps the only film in Bollywood that has officially traced the incident and its aftermath. The film stars Nana Patekar as Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria, who handled investigations.

Shahid

The Hansal Mehta directorial is about a Muslim boy who is arrested and tortured for his identity. One he is released, he decides to study law and fight pro-bono for people who are charged falsely for terrorism. However, while representing a case related to 2008 Mumbai attacks, he is shot by two gunmen in his office and dies on the spot.

Phantom

The 2015-released movie shows the aftermath of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It stars Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan in major roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram