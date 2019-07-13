Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Men In Black: Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Bonds with KGF Actor Yash, Fans Gush Over Photo

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda and Kannada star Yash recently had a rendezvous in Bengaluru and fans are going ga-ga over their twinning in black photo on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
Men In Black: Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Bonds with KGF Actor Yash, Fans Gush Over Photo
Image: Instagram
Kannada actor Yash and Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda have both starred in films that have made ripples beyond south. While Yash's KGF Chapter 1 brought him unprecedented success when it released in December last year, Vijay shot to fame with his blockbuster film Arjun Reddy in 2017.

The super talented actors recently had a rendezvous in Bangalore and Vijay shared a photo from their bonding session on Instagram. In the picture, both the Telugu and Kannada actors can be seen all smiles dressed in black T-shirts, with thick black beard. Vijay posted it with the caption, "Bonding over our pasts, our futures, conversations, laughs and ambitions."

Fans of the stars instantly went into a reposting and commenting frezy. One user wrote, "Best pic in Internet today.... The two Bad-Boys of South." Another commented, "When Arjun reddy meets Rocky bhai." Rocky is the name of Yash's character in KGF.

According to reports, Vijay had approached Yash to grace a music festival to promote his next film, Dear Comrade, in Bengaluru. The music festival tour started in Bengaluru and was graced by the presence of Yash. He received a grand welcome from Vijay and the film's lead actress Rashmika Mandanna on stage. The two actors hugged each other on stage and the photos and videos from their interaction went viral on social media.

As per reports, the entire team of Dear Comrade will be travelling for four days to different cities to host the music festival. After Bengaluru, they will be touring to Kochi, Chennai and Hyderabad as well. Directed by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade is scheduled to hit the screens on July 26 and will be released in four languages.

