'Men In The Industry Are Very Powerful': Uorfi Javed On Facing Casting Couch

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed often becomes the talk of the town with her over-the-top sartorial choices. And she has successfully carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her bizarre and experimental outfits. Even with the constant trolling, Uorfi turns the tide against her online critics now and then. However, her rise to stardom has not been easy. Last year, in an exclusive interview with India Today, the actress revealed that she was once forced into the casting couch.

Speaking about the hurdles she faced during the initial days of her career, Uorfi said that some men in the industry have the power to reject any newcomer. Elaborating on the same, the Bigg Boss OTT star shared, “Like every other girl, I have also experienced the casting couch. It just happened once when someone forced me, but I got out, so I consider myself very lucky. The men in the industry are very powerful. They have the right to reject you anytime. I have experienced casting couch from some big names in the industry whom I would not name.”

The fashionista further added that once a producer even threatened to sue her when she refused to perform bold scenes in a web series. “There was a time when I didn’t even have money. When I used to go to work, a producer offered me a web series. I was forcibly asked to do bold scenes for this. When I refused, I was threatened to be sent to jail. However, I somehow managed to escape from all this,” said Uorfi.

In the interview, Uorfi Javed also got candid about disclosing that she was rejected multiple times during auditions. Not only did she fail to get any work, but she also did not have her own house to live in back then. The actress mentioned that even after attaining fame, she faced rejections from brands. “Even during auditions, I get rejected because I am told that my image is something they don’t want for their show. Even when I am popular now, people are not accepting me,” concluded Uorfi.

