'Men in White' Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan Bond Over Coffee During Shooting

Pictures of Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan chilling during a shooting schedule have surfaced online. The two actors are seen bonding over coffee in the photo shared by costume designer Leepakshi Ellawadi.

Saif and Ranveer are seen seated in a make-shift tent as they pose for the camera. Saif sports a white tee with white pants rolled up to his knees, while Ranveer paired a white T-shirt with grey pants.

The two stars appeared to be on the sets of a shoot. Ranveer and Saif also posed for a quick selfie with the costume designer, who shared the photos with the caption, "Too much testosterone on set today with these Men in White. @ranveersingh #saifalikhan hanging out over a cup of coffee #notpaidpartership with Starbucks."

Ranveer has been shooting for his upcoming movie Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty who directed him in Simmba. Ranveer will also be seen in Sooryavanshi in a cameo. His upcoming sports drama '83 will see him as former cricketer Kapil Dev. The film has been awaiting release since last year.

Saif is currently awaiting the delivery of his second child with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the meantime, he has been busy completing professional commitments.

Saif was recently seen in the web series Tandav, which made major controversies. He was also shooting for Bhoot Police with Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi. Saif will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and as Raavan in Adipurush.