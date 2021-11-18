'Men Lie, Make You Fall For Them and Then...': Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh in Old Video

An old video of Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh has surfaced on one of her fan pages on Instagram. In the video, the Bhojpuri actor is seen talking about relationships and men. The video appears to be from an event and Akshara is on stage.

In the video, Akshara says, “Men? Men cheat."

“They first lie and make you fall for them," she says, “and then everyone knows what happens next."

Sharing this old video of Akshara, the admin of the fan page has also written a poem. “Mohobaat Ki Har Ek Gali Mein Bike Hain, Yeh Ladke Kabhi Ek Par NA Tike Hain".

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWYRvgyBhMY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The short clip has already received more than four thousand likes and several comments. One of the comments read, “U r Right", another user said, “Nice program Mam". One of the users also claimed that girls are cheaters.

Actor Akshara and Pawan Singh were seeing each other for a long time and their relationship ended on a bad note. Later, when the two broke up, everything came out in the open.

Akshara accused Pawan of beating her and using cuss words. Fans loved their chemistry on screen and the two have done a number of successful films together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.