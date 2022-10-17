Men More Prone To Rising Uric Acid Levels; Know Problems And Solutions

Our body produces various chemicals to carry out biological functions such as food digestion, absorption of vitamins and minerals and expulsion of intoxicants. When any of these chemicals are produced excessively in the body, the chemical imbalance can cause health problems and diseases. Uric acid is one of these chemicals produced in the body.

Uric acid is a very helpful chemical, which maintains the proper functioning of our urinary system in the body. When the level of uric acid exceeds the permissible levels, it can lead to several problems such as gout and kidney stones. The level of uric acid in your blood can be determined through blood tests.

According to Dr Amarendra Pathak, Senior Consultant, Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, uric acid is a waste product which is made in the liver. After being produced, it passes through the kidneys and then is expelled out of the body via urine. Uric acid starts accumulating in the body when either our liver or kidneys start malfunctioning. Eating high protein or red meat can cause an increase in uric acid levels too.

Top showsha video

The accumulation of uric acid causes severe pain in our joints and in 5-6% of cases, it can even cause kidney stones. Uric acid levels can be brought back to normal through the consumption of medicines and by following a proper diet.

Dr Amarendra says that the problem of excessive uric acid mostly occurs in men, and this has also been scientifically proven. Uric acid levels can increase above the allowed range in people of any age group. Therefore, it is important for us to get tested from time to time so that we do not face any unforeseen emergencies.

An increase in uric acid levels can also cause Gout which is characterized by extreme joint pains and in severe cases, kidneys can malfunction too.

In case you face any of the symptoms mentioned in the article, visit the doctor immediately as the problem is easily treatable.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here