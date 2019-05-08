English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Aladdin' is Important for Representation of People of Colour in Hollywood, Says Mena Massoud
Mena Massoud plays the titular role of Aladdin in Disney's forthcoming live-action film, which will release in India on May 24.
Mena Massoud as Aladdin in a still from his forthcoming film Aladdin. (Image: Instagram/Mena Massoud)
Loading...
Actor Mena Massoud says the upcoming live action adaptation of Aladdin is important with respect to the representation of people of colour in Hollywood.
Massoud, who was born in Egypt and has lived in Canada, will be seen as Aladdin in the Disney film.
In a video posted on people.com, he opened up about the responsibility he feels being a Middle-Eastern actor in a lead role of a Hollywood film.
"I don't feel a lot of pressure but a lot of responsibility. I think things are changing with Rami Malek winning an Oscar for doing an incredible job as Freddie Mercury. There are a lot of Middle-Eastern actors coming up," Massoud said.
"I think this film is important for representation. Hopefully, if it does well in cinema, Hollywood can have confidence in the fact that you can put a Middle-Eastern in a lead role or in iconic role and it will still do well," he added.
Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.
He said Princess Jasmine will be empowering women all over the world. "We really focused on making this an empowering role for women all over the world seeing it and Naomi does an incredible job with that," said Massoud.
Aladdin will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 24.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Massoud, who was born in Egypt and has lived in Canada, will be seen as Aladdin in the Disney film.
In a video posted on people.com, he opened up about the responsibility he feels being a Middle-Eastern actor in a lead role of a Hollywood film.
"I don't feel a lot of pressure but a lot of responsibility. I think things are changing with Rami Malek winning an Oscar for doing an incredible job as Freddie Mercury. There are a lot of Middle-Eastern actors coming up," Massoud said.
"I think this film is important for representation. Hopefully, if it does well in cinema, Hollywood can have confidence in the fact that you can put a Middle-Eastern in a lead role or in iconic role and it will still do well," he added.
Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.
He said Princess Jasmine will be empowering women all over the world. "We really focused on making this an empowering role for women all over the world seeing it and Naomi does an incredible job with that," said Massoud.
Aladdin will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 24.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Makes a Privacy Pitch, After Facebook Tried to Convince us Conversations Are Meant to be Private
- Later, Gator! Woman Pulls Out Live Crocodile from Pants at Traffic Stop By Cop
- Champions League Final Will Not Have Messi or Ronaldo For the 1st Time in 5 Years
- Liverpool Reach 2nd Straight Champions League Final: All Statistics from Semi-Final vs Barcelona
- Madrid Open: Roger Federer Impresses on Clay Return, Thiem and Djokovic Advance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results