Mena Suvari Says Becoming A Vegan Changed Her Life
Veganism has stopped the American Pie star from caring about what should be considered to be fashionable and she now no longer looks for designer clothes and bags, but gravitates towards sustainable fashion items.
Actress Mena Suvari says being a vegan and choosing cruelty-free fashion and accessories have made her feel better about her life.
She says that veganism has in a way helped her save money and it also makes her feel good after ditching all animal-related products and meals from her life, reports usmagazine.com.
"I've been vegan for almost 10 months now and I went completely cruelty-free in my life even with my beauty products and my whole wardrobe," said Suvari.
"I feel really good making the personal changes that I did and I've always loved fashion, so I wanted to make it a point, for whatever it's worth, and show people that you can have fun with sustainable fashion and that it's possible," she added.
Veganism has also stopped the American Pie star from caring about what should be considered to be fashionable and she now no longer looks for designer clothes and bags, but gravitates towards sustainable fashion items.
"Eco-friendly and sustainable fashion is what's important to me. I don't care what the most expensive item is or that whole dynamic of someone thinking that they have to buy something to be equal. Why am I carrying this dead animal on my arm? It doesn't feel good'," she said.
