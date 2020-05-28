MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar Backs Initiative to Provide Sanitary Pads to Daily Wage Workers

Image courtesy: Instagram

This Menstrual Hygiene Day, Akshay Kumar is backing an initiative to provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
Amid all the relief work that has been going on during the coronavirus lockdown and daily essentials being provided for, menstrual hygiene often tends to get ignored. It's difficult, especially for the underprivileged, to maintain proper menstrual hygiene, especially at a time when basic food and necessities have become scarce for many.

Akshay Kumar, who had highlighted the lack of access to sanitary napkins for underprivileged women in his film Padman, has once again come forward to help in this regard. Ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28), the actor announced his support for a campaign to provide sanitary pads and kits to the female daily wage workers.

He took to his Twitter handle and urged everyone to help them in providing sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. "A great cause needs your support. COVID doesn't stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts," he tweeted.

The initiative is led by Samarpan, a group of doctors and civil servants working to serve migrant workers and daily-wage earners, including women with no access to sanitary products.

