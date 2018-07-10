English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mental Hai Kya: Have You Seen These Viral Photos of Kangana Ranaut And Rajkummar Rao Yet?
If the latest reports are to be believed, the stars have finished the film's shoot.
If the latest reports are to be believed, the stars have finished the film's shoot.
After being lauded for their performance in Queen which hit the theatres in 2014, actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have teamed up again for the film Mental Hai Kya.
As per the reports, both Rajkummar and Kangana finished shooting in Mumbai last month followed by their London schedule. If the latest reports are to be believed, the stars have finished the film's shoot.
Multiple pictures have gone viral from their shoot including some behind-the-scenes shots. In one click, Kangana and Rajkummar get romantic as he holds her in arms.
A few posters from this film were released earlier this year put forth the fun and crazy aspects of characters.
The film which has been directed by National Award-winning Prakash Kovelamudi also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shiergil in key roles.
Mental Hai Kya is slated to release on February 22, 2019.
The two versatile actors will next be seen in Anurag Basu's love story titled Imli. The shooting for the film will begin by the end of this year.
