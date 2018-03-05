Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao Bring Out Their Crazy Self In First Poster

It's time to bring out the crazy in you..

Because Sanity is overrated! Here's the first look of #MentalHaiKya starring #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao. @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/9K48IMVhEE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 5, 2018

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are set to reunite onscreen for Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya. The actors earlier worked together in Vikas Bahl's Queen. Rajkummar took to his social media to share the first look of the film and going by the posters, this one looks like a quirky and fun-ride.He tweeted, “Crazy is the new normal. #MentalHaiKya with immensely talented #KanganaRanaut & my fav @ektaravikapoor. Let’s begin this mental ride @ShaileshRSingh @balajimotionpic @RuchikaaKapoor @KarmaFeatures @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon."The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. Earlier in an interview, Kangana opened up about working with Rajkummar saying, “He is a star today while still being a brilliant actor, so I will have to be on my toes to ensure he doesn’t steal the show from right under my nose”. About her role in the film, she said, "You’re never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what’s happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she’s got him wrong."About the movie, Ekta revealed, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one.”On the work front, Kangana is busy with the shoot of her period drama Manikarnika while Rajkummar is gearing up for the release of his next film Omerta.