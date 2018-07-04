English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao Film to Release in February Next Year
Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starer "Mental Hai Kya" releases on February 22, 2019.
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao chose a retro look and a quirky video to announce that their film Mental Hai Kya will release on February 22 next year.
In the video, the actors, dressed in a retro avatar, collide with each other and start questioning: "Mental hai kya (Are you mental)?" They engage in a little argument, with Kangana asking: "Why are you colliding with me?"
Rajkummar replies: "Not colliding right now... Mentals will collide on February 22, 2019."
They shared the video and announcement on social media platforms. Producer Ekta Kapoor too tweeted the video, and wrote: "There is a reason I keep seeing 2.22? Two mentals coming together on 22.2. Mental Hai Kya releasing on February 22, 2019."
There is a reason I keep seeing 2.22 Two mental's coming together on 22.2. #MentalHaiKya releasing on 22nd February, 2019! #KanganaRanaut @RajkummarRao @pkovelamudi @ShaileshRSingh @KanikaDhillon @RuchikaaKapoor @KarmaMediaEnt @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/qrxOebYBZp— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 3, 2018
