Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao Film to Release in February Next Year

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starer "Mental Hai Kya" releases on February 22, 2019.

IANS

Updated:July 4, 2018, 1:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao chose a retro look and a quirky video to announce that their film Mental Hai Kya will release on February 22 next year.

In the video, the actors, dressed in a retro avatar, collide with each other and start questioning: "Mental hai kya (Are you mental)?" They engage in a little argument, with Kangana asking: "Why are you colliding with me?"

Rajkummar replies: "Not colliding right now... Mentals will collide on February 22, 2019."

They shared the video and announcement on social media platforms. Producer Ekta Kapoor too tweeted the video, and wrote: "There is a reason I keep seeing 2.22? Two mentals coming together on 22.2. Mental Hai Kya releasing on February 22, 2019."


