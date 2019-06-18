Take the pledge to vote

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao are Here to Set fire to Your Perceptions with Mental Hai Kya Motion Poster

The first motion poster of Mental Hai Kya was released today showing Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut in a decrepit house which catches fire.

Updated:June 18, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao are Here to Set fire to Your Perceptions with Mental Hai Kya Motion Poster
The first motion poster of Mental Hai Kya was released today showing Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut in a decrepit house which catches fire.
The film Mental Hai Kya has intrigued audiences ever since the first looks of the lead stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao were released earlier this month. The film, which is the Bollywood debut of South filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, has been carrying a quirky vibe from the get-go, and makers just took it up a notch with the first motion poster of the film.

"1 Mystery, 2 Suspects," says the poster as it moves from a close-up of Rajkummar's face to show him and Kangana in a decrepit house which catches fire. Rajkummar shared the poster on Instagram, saying, "These suspects will set the world ablaze! Who's side are you on?" Co-producer Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures posted the motion poster on their Instagram page and wrote, "They're here to set fire to your perceptions. Trust No One! #MentalHaiKya #TrustNoOne"

Director Prakash Kovelamudi told Bombay Times in a recent interview, "Kangana and Rajkummar are pitted against each other in the film. Their bickering will unfold in an interesting way, and I am excited to showcase them in this light."

Before the onscreen bickering of the actors is unleashed on July 26, the film's release date recently triggered a social media spat between Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel and Hrithik Roshan. His film Super 30 was also slated for release on the same day. Following an ugly social media brawl, the makers of Super 30 decided to shift the release date.

